Madison police on lookout for suspect in five armed robberies

New
4:41 pm

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police released a security photo of a man suspected of robbing five stores between September 3 and September 5, with all the robberies sharing similar traits.

The same man allegedly robbed the following five locations:

  • BP at 6302 Schroeder Road
  • Asian Midway Foods at 301 South Park Street
  • Kwik Trip at 2402 West Broadway Drive
  • Kwik Trip at 3153 Maple Grove Drive
  • Walgreens at 7810 Mineral Point Drive

In each incident, the suspect was described as a Black man, between 5'4" and 5'10" tall, weighing 210-220 pounds, wearing all black clothes and a facemask and carrying a handgun.

Anyone with information on this man or any of these incidents is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Peter Culver

