Madison police on lookout for suspect in five armed robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police released a security photo of a man suspected of robbing five stores between September 3 and September 5, with all the robberies sharing similar traits.

The same man allegedly robbed the following five locations:

BP at 6302 Schroeder Road

Asian Midway Foods at 301 South Park Street

Kwik Trip at 2402 West Broadway Drive

Kwik Trip at 3153 Maple Grove Drive

Walgreens at 7810 Mineral Point Drive

In each incident, the suspect was described as a Black man, between 5'4" and 5'10" tall, weighing 210-220 pounds, wearing all black clothes and a facemask and carrying a handgun.

Anyone with information on this man or any of these incidents is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.