Madison police on lookout for suspect in five armed robberies

Madison police on lookout for suspect in five armed robberiesNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police released a security photo of a man suspected of robbing five stores between September 3 and September 5, with all the robberies sharing similar traits.
The same man allegedly robbed the following five locations:
- BP at 6302 Schroeder Road
- Asian Midway Foods at 301 South Park Street
- Kwik Trip at 2402 West Broadway Drive
- Kwik Trip at 3153 Maple Grove Drive
- Walgreens at 7810 Mineral Point Drive
In each incident, the suspect was described as a Black man, between 5'4" and 5'10" tall, weighing 210-220 pounds, wearing all black clothes and a facemask and carrying a handgun.
Anyone with information on this man or any of these incidents is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.