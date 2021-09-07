Madison Promise offers fully-virtual learning program for students

MADISON (WKOW) -- Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) had just a few virtual class options. Starting this school year, the district has a full-time option called the Madison Promise.

District officials say the program is not a continuation of pandemic online learning -- the program has its own leader and teachers who are dedicated solely to teaching online classes.

The program is designed for students who may learn better outside of a classroom environment. It's a perfect fit for Amy Puccio's son, Hunter, who has autism. Hunter is a freshman this year and is taking all of his classes online.

"I think he's just going to thrive and he's going to show himself how smart he truly is and that he can do anything," Puccio told 27 News.

"What we wanted to do is say we are truly recognizing that students are learning differently. And we want to continue to uphold that promise that we have to our students," said the program's director Dr. TJ McCray. McCray also serves as MMSD's Executive Director of Library and Technical Services.

Madison Promise is only available to students in grades six through 12.

