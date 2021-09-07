Man arrested following alleged sword attack on mother

MONONA (WKOW) — A man is in jail following an alleged attack on his mother with a pair of swords Saturday.

According to Monona Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on the 300 block of Owen Rd for a "violent domestic disturbance resulting in life-threatening injuries."

Police say the victim was stabbed several times with two swords after she denied her adult son money and a cell phone. She was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Sylvester J. Mohomes Jr. was taken into custody the same day without incident. He is in Dane County jail on pending charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and armed burglary.

“We are working to provide support to the victim, her family, and all who have been impacted by this horrific offense," Chief Brian Chaney Austin said in a statement. "I would like to thank our police and fire personnel who took quick action in rendering the scene safe while providing life-saving care to the victim in this case.”