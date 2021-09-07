Missing teenager from Evansville not seen since Friday

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for a missing Evansville teenager who may be in danger, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Evansville Police Department said 16-year-old Jolene Williams, who also goes by Storm, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3.

Williams was supposed to be on a camping trip, but their mother found out they lied and three friends told her the teen was possibly planning to move to Hawaii. They could be with an "unknown individual" from Madison.

According to family, this type of behavior is out of the ordinary for Williams.

Williams was active on Facebook Messenger on Monday but is now not answering their phone.

The teen is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 140 pounds with blue eyes and gray shoulder-length hair.

They were last seen wearing a black tank top, jack skeleton pants and possibly a fishnet shirt. Williams has three piercings in their nose and one in their lip.

If you have any information about the teen's whereabouts, call the Evansville Police Department at (608) 882-2292.