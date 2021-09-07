MPD investigates third Labor Day shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a third Labor Day shooting after numerous reports of shots fired were called in late Monday.

MPD said at about 11:25 p.m. gunshots were heard in the 1900 block of Vondron Road, on the city's east side.

When officers got there, they found "multiple" shell casings in the area and a structure that had damage from bullets. No injuries were reported.

The late-night shooting follows an attempted homicide at Penn Park earlier in the day and a homicide nearby, on Martha Lane.

If you know anything about this shooting or the other two in Madison on Monday, call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.