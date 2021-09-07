Police launch investigation into Sunday car, purse theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are in search of a suspect in a Sunday burglary after they allegedly broke into a home, stole a car and then stole another person's purse at a nearby store.

According to two incident reports from MPD, the car theft happened just after 8 a.m. Sunday. A homeowner left a garage door opener inside an unlocked car outside their home at the intersection of Chapman Street and Gregory Street.

Police say someone used the garage door opener to access the home, stole the homeowner's wallet and keys and left in the black Volkswagen Golf.

Around four hours later, another person was shopping at a store on the 6500 block of McKee Road when someone came up while their back was turned and stole their purse from the shopping cart. The thief fled in the same stolen Volkswagen Golf.

Authorities did not announce any named suspects as of September 7. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the MPD at 608-255-2345.