Skip to Content

Rain chances return today

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:08 am Weather Now

MADISON (WKOW) - After a mainly dry holiday weekend, you'll want to pack the umbrellas heading out the door this morning.

SET UP
An incoming weather system and trailing cold front will allow for the possibility of shower and t-showers today before a drying trend returns as high pressure wins out late-week.

TODAY
Partly sunny, breezy and more humid with a high around 80°.

Expect a few showers and t-showers to move in this morning exiting early in the afternoon.

TONIGHT
Partly to mostly clear and cooler with a low of 55°.

WEDNESDAY
Mostly to partly sunny and milder with a high of 74°. It'll be a bit breezy with a stray, pop-up shower chance in the afternoon in central Wisconsin.

THURSDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 75°.

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and a bit breezy with a high of 81°.

SATURDAY
Partly sunny and warmer with a stray shower possible and a high of 85°.

SUNDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and a high of 75°.

MONDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and a high of 78°.

Author Profile Photo

Max Tsaparis

Wake Up Wisconsin Meteorologist

More Stories

Skip to content