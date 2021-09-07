Rain chances return today

MADISON (WKOW) - After a mainly dry holiday weekend, you'll want to pack the umbrellas heading out the door this morning.



SET UP

An incoming weather system and trailing cold front will allow for the possibility of shower and t-showers today before a drying trend returns as high pressure wins out late-week.

TODAY

Partly sunny, breezy and more humid with a high around 80°.

Expect a few showers and t-showers to move in this morning exiting early in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Partly to mostly clear and cooler with a low of 55°.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and milder with a high of 74°. It'll be a bit breezy with a stray, pop-up shower chance in the afternoon in central Wisconsin.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 75°.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and a bit breezy with a high of 81°.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with a stray shower possible and a high of 85°.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and a high of 75°.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and a high of 78°.

