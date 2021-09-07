Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 11:01AM CDT until September 7 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Eastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until noon CDT.

* At 1100 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles north of Sun Prairie to near New Glarus,

moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Sun Prairie around 1105 AM CDT.

Columbus, Marshall and Waterloo around 1110 AM CDT.

Oregon and Brooklyn around 1115 AM CDT.

Watertown and Stoughton around 1125 AM CDT.

Edgerton around 1135 AM CDT.

Lake Koshkonong around 1140 AM CDT.

Whitewater around 1150 AM CDT.

Palmyra around 1155 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Busseyville, Richwood, Hubbleton, Utica, Rockdale, Rome, Token Creek,

Henry Vilas Zoo, Hebron and Helenville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.