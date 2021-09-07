Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 11:04AM CDT until September 7 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Ozaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southeastern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin…

Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Central Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southwestern Sheboygan County in east central Wisconsin…

* Until noon CDT.

* At 1102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Horicon,

moving east at 70 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

West Bend, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Grafton, Cedarburg, Waupun, Port

Washington, Jackson, Mayville, Slinger, Saukville, Kewaskum,

Horicon, Juneau, Lomira, Belgium, Fredonia, Cedar Grove,

Campbellsport and Random Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.