Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 11:11AM CDT until September 7 at 11:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Green County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 1145 AM CDT.

* At 1110 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belleville,

or 8 miles southwest of Oregon, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Brooklyn around 1120 AM CDT.

Evansville around 1125 AM CDT.

Edgerton around 1135 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Fulton,

Cooksville, Indianford, Attica and Dayton.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.