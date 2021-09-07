Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 11:16AM CDT until September 7 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

RRA

At 1116 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northeast of Waterloo to Brooklyn, moving east

at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

These severe storms will be near…

Watertown and Stoughton around 1125 AM CDT.

Edgerton around 1135 AM CDT.

Lake Koshkonong around 1140 AM CDT.

Whitewater around 1150 AM CDT.

Palmyra around 1155 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Busseyville, Ashippun, Milford, Richwood, Ixonia, Hubbleton, Utica,

Rockdale, Lebanon and Pipersville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.