Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 11:26AM CDT until September 7 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 11:26AM CDT until September 7 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 1126 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles east of Sheboygan to near West Bend, moving
east at 75 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
West Bend, Hartford, Grafton, Cedarburg, Port Washington, Jackson,
Mayville, Slinger, Saukville, Kewaskum, Horicon, Juneau, Lomira,
Belgium, Fredonia, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Theresa
and Newburg.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.