Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 11:39AM CDT until September 7 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1136 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 17 miles east of Sheboygan to near Saukville, moving

east at 70 mph. At 1130 AM CDT…law enforcement reported quarter

size hail near Allenton.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

West Bend, Hartford, Grafton, Cedarburg, Port Washington, Jackson,

Slinger, Saukville, Kewaskum, Belgium, Fredonia, Cedar Grove, Random

Lake, Newburg, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Addison, Rubicon, Woodland and

Wayne.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows.