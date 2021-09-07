Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 11:39AM CDT until September 7 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 11:39AM CDT until September 7 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 1136 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 17 miles east of Sheboygan to near Saukville, moving
east at 70 mph. At 1130 AM CDT…law enforcement reported quarter
size hail near Allenton.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
West Bend, Hartford, Grafton, Cedarburg, Port Washington, Jackson,
Slinger, Saukville, Kewaskum, Belgium, Fredonia, Cedar Grove, Random
Lake, Newburg, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Addison, Rubicon, Woodland and
Wayne.
Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.
These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a
sturdy structure and stay away from windows.