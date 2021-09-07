Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 11:45AM CDT until September 7 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1245 PM CDT.

* At 1145 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Okauchee Lake to near Lake Koshkonong, moving

east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Delafield and Wales around 1150 AM CDT.

Waukesha and Pewaukee around 1155 AM CDT.

New Berlin, Brookfield, Palmyra and Brookfield around 1200 PM CDT.

Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Elm Grove around 1205 PM CDT.

West Milwaukee, Ottawa and North Prairie around 1210 PM CDT.

Mukwonago and Milwaukee Hoan Bridge around 1215 PM CDT.

Vernon around 1220 PM CDT.

Big Bend around 1225 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include State

Fair Park, Waterville, Marquette University, Mitchell Park Domes,

Milwaukee Co Zoo, Miller Park, Genesee Depot, Genesee, Milwaukee

South Shore Park and Maier Festival Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.