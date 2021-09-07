Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 12:01PM CDT until September 7 at 12:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1200 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Whitewater to 6 miles east of Milton, moving east

at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

These severe storms will be near…

East Troy around 1220 PM CDT.

Potter Lake around 1225 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Johnstown Center, Abells Corners, Tibbets, Troy Center, Millard, La

Grange, Lima Center, Richmond and Burlington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.