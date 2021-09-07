Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 12:03PM CDT until September 7 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1202 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Butler to Palmyra, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

These severe storms will be near…

Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Elm Grove and West Milwaukee

around 1210 PM CDT.

Milwaukee Hoan Bridge around 1215 PM CDT.

Vernon around 1220 PM CDT.

Big Bend around 1225 PM CDT.

West Allis and Muskego around 1230 PM CDT.

Greenfield, Greendale and Hales Corners around 1235 PM CDT.

Oak Creek, St. Francis and Franklin around 1240 PM CDT.

South Milwaukee and Cudahy around 1245 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include State

Fair Park, Waterville, Marquette University, Mitchell Park Domes,

Milwaukee Co Zoo, Miller Park, Genesee Depot, Genesee, Milwaukee

South Shore Park and Maier Festival Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.