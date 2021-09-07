Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 8:57AM CDT until September 7 at 9:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin…

Northern Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 945 AM CDT.

* At 857 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest

of Princeton, or 9 miles south of Wautoma, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Berlin, Montello, Westfield, Princeton, Green Lake, Oxford,

Neshkoro and Harrisville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.