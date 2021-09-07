Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 9:07AM CDT until September 7 at 9:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 907 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berlin, moving

east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Berlin, Montello, Princeton, Green Lake and Neshkoro.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.