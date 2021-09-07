SLIDE SHOW: Life at Fort McCoy

FORT McCoy, Wis. (WXOW) – Nearly 9,000 Afghan refugees are currently at Fort McCoy.

During their stay at the fort, U.S. Army photographers are capturing the day-to-day activities of those at the fort.

In a series of photographs released over the past few days, they show the screening process and women choosing clothing that was donated from throughout the community.

