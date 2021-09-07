Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 10:40AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 10:40AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
At 1039 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Fall River to near Sauk City to 10 miles
northeast of Dodgeville. Movement was east at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Watertown, Middleton, Beaver Dam,
Waunakee, Verona, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Mayville,
Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall, Horicon, Sauk City, Waterloo and
Juneau.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.