Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 8:41AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 8:41AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Wautoma to 10 miles north of Wisconsin
Dells. Movement was east at 70 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Berlin, Montello, Westfield, Princeton, Green Lake, Lawrence,
Packwaukee, Mecan, Oxford, Neshkoro, Springfield Corners and
Harrisville.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.