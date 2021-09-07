Storms move through parts of southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - Showers and storms are moving through parts of southern Wisconsin, with a severe warning issued for parts of the northern viewing area earlier this morning.

Another round of showers or storms is possible as we continue through the morning, into early afternoon.

A few more strong to possibly a severe storm is possible with this next line.

Storms will move from the northwest, possibly dipping into our south/eastern parts of the region.

Wind and hail are the main threats, if any severe storms hit. Area of concern would be mainly to the southeast.

Be sure to remain weather aware as we go into the afternoon!