Storms roll through southern Wisconsin, portions under a Severe T-storm Watch

MADISON (WKOW) - Showers and storms continue to roll through portions of southern Wisconsin, with additional warnings coming throughout the morning.

Northern parts of the viewing area received severe t-storm warnings earlier this morning. Now as of late-morning, warnings continue for different portions of the area more so south central and southeast Wisconsin.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties in our viewing area: Dane, Dodge, Green, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth until 6 p.m.

Main threats include wind and hail.

Reports of hail have been coming in from earlier this morning, with some areas off to the east and central part of the state reporting 1" even close to 2" hail in diameter. Quarter sized hail reported in parts of the viewing area: Stoughton, Watertown, Juneau, Mazomanie, etc.

As the cold front continues to push through, the threat of showers and storms remain. Likely timing chances continue throughout the early afternoon hours, with most becoming clear of the threat of storms by late-afternoon.

Gusty winds continue with the passing of this cold front, sustained speeds around 15-25 mph possible in certain areas.

Cooler air comes on the backside of this cold front, with some to the northern parts of the viewing area already feeling the impacts. Temperatures cooled into the 60s for portions of the region.

Wednesday will be a cooler day, with some breezy NW winds. Highs in the mid-70s. A stray shower possible north.

Quieter and even a bit warmer weather returns for the rest of the work week. Mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, with highs warming into the weekend returning to the 80s for part of it.