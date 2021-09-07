Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

A powerful earthquake has struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state. That is about 48 kilometers (30 miles) inland from the resort city. There are no immediate reports from the quake zone. In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital. There are no early reports of damage.