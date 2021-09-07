MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A surge in demand for COVID-19 testing forced some labs in Wisconsin to shut down because they ran out of tests.

That happened at all five Summit Labs locations in the Milwaukee area.

"It kind of came out of nowhere, and it's been the perfect storm - in a bad way," said Summit's co-owner Faisal Ahmed-Yahia.

There are a number of reasons for the rise in testing demand: the return to school, the holiday weekend and more employers & venues are requiring tests.

The owner of Hayat Pharmacies in Milwaukee told WISN-TV they've seen a huge spike in demand for testing in the last few days. That demand has led to long lines and the lines have been so long, at times, that people have just given up and skipped their test.