Suspect sought in downtown armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are launching an investigation into a Tuesday morning robbery at a downtown financial institution after a suspect passed a note to staff and demanded money.

According to an incident report from the MPD, the robbery took place at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 600 block of West Washington Avenue. Police did not specify the financial institution involved in the robbery.

Per the incident report, police have completed a K9 track and obtained surveillance footage. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the MPD at 608-255-2345.