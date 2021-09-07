UW-Madison partners with Red Cross for blood drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- To kick off the school year, UW-Madison is teaming up with the Red Cross for a major blood drive.

It started Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Nicholas Recreation Center.

The need for blood is so critical right now, the Red Cross says donations from this drive will stay in the community and probably be used in the next 72 hours.

Each donation can save up to three lives.

"This is honestly the easiest way you can be a hero," said Josh Keeney, the team lead of the blood drive. "You come in. We're gonna take a couple of minutes. You get a free health screening. We made sure everything's good to go and get you on a bed. It takes about five minutes, the blood clot products that we collect. We divide up, and we used to save lives almost immediately."

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted. The drive is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.