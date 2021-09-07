UW System president Tommy Thompson encourages students to get COVID-19 vaccine

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- Interim UW System president Tommy Thompson visited UW-Oshkosh on Tuesday, where he thanked students for getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and encouraged the unvaccinated to get a shot.

Thompson also promoted the UW's “Vax Up! 70 for 70” campaign, according to WBAY-TV.

“You have to get 70% of your students vaccinated, if you do, then you’re going to be eligible for one of 70 full scholarships, a full ride which equates to about $7,000," Thompson explained. "And, on top of that, the good chancellor is giving away 10 scholarships worth a $1,000 each.”

Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) has asked the state's Republican legislative leaders to sue the UW System, because the UW System is not submitting its COVID-19 policies to his legislative committee for approval.

Thompson has said the system has the legal authority to manage itself. During his visit to UW-Oshkosh, Thompson said he's not playing politics with COVID-19 policies.

“I don’t want to fight with the legislature, but my responsibility is to keep the campuses open. I made a decision and the legislature, I think is just wrong. I think they’re wrong on policy, I think they’re wrong on the law,” Thompson said.