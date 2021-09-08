Anonymous threat prompts soft lockdown at Beloit Memorial High School

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police officers are investigating what they call an "anonymous threat" outside Beloit Memorial High School.

The school has been placed on a soft lockdown as police investigate. Police say the lockdown is "out of an abundance of caution."

Investigators have not determined whether the threat is credible.

Parents are asked not to come to the high school.

Students will be in their classes until the soft lockdown is over.

Police are coordinating with Beloit Memorial High School leaders for further communication on the investigation.