Authorities ask for help in finding missing Dane County hunter

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 24-year-old from Burke, Wisconsin.

Taylor Haberman was last seen on Monday, Sept. 6. Authorities said they believe he is driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado truck with a license plate; LP2670.



Photos From the Dane County Sheriff's Office

Haberman didn't tell anyone he was leaving, but Dane County Sheriff's officials said he is an avid waterfowl hunter and may have taken his truck and kayak to go hunting.

Hunters should be on the lookout for Haberman and his truck and kayak.

If you have information about where he is or have talked with him recently, contact the Dane County Sheriff's Office at (608)284-6900 or call 911.