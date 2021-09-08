Beautiful weather, followed by return of summer-like temps

MADISON (WKOW) - Since the cold front has pulled through, dew point values have significantly dropped and highs have fallen back into the low-to-mid 70s.

Although, the trend doesn't continue for too too long.

Mostly to partly sunny skies continue Wednesday, with a brief isolated shower chance this evening. Although, we stay mainly dry. Similar conditions, even drier conditions, for Thursday.

Highs will likely top out in the low-to-mid 70s across the region.

Feeling similar on Thursday, with dew points in the mid-50s feeling very dry and comfortable.

While Friday and Saturday remain dry, the highs return to the 80s. Low 80s likely on Friday and mid-80s on Saturday. Breezy conditions are expected both days. Humidity returns a bit too.

The next chance for showers returns this weekend on Sunday, isolated showers possible.

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler & a bit breezy with isolated PM spotty showers. High 73. Wind: NW 5-15 G 25.

Tonight:Mostly clear & cooler with areas of fog late. Low 52. Wind: NW 5.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. High 73. Wind: NW-N 5-10.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer & a bit breezy. Low 50. High 80.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, warm & a bit breezy. Low 63. High 85.

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated showers possible. Low 58. High 76. Showers possible at night.

Monday: Partly sunny with isolated showers & storms possible. Low 58. High 78.

Tuesday: Partly sunny & warmer. Low 62. High 85. Showers & storms possible at night.