Big Ten announces 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

(WKOW) — Big Ten basketball is less than three months away and the conference is announcing the game schedule for all teams.

Each team, for the fourth consecutive year, is playing 20 games in the Big Ten schedule. The Big Ten tournament takes place in Indianapolis from March 9-13.

Wisconsin plays the following schedule:

Wednesday, December 8

Indiana at Wisconsin

Saturday, December 11

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Monday, January 3

Wisconsin at Purdue

Thursday, January 6

Iowa at Wisconsin

Sunday, January 9

Wisconsin at Maryland

Thursday, January 13

Ohio State at Wisconsin

Tuesday, January 18

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Friday, January 21

Michigan State at Wisconsin

Tuesday, January 25

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Sunday, January 30

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Wednesday, February 2

Wisconsin at Illinois

Saturday, February 5

Penn State at Wisconsin

Tuesday, February 8

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Saturday, February 12

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Tuesday, February 15

Wisconsin at Indiana

Sunday, February 20

Michigan at Wisconsin

Wednesday, February 23

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Saturday, February 26

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Tuesday, March 1

Purdue at Wisconsin

Sunday, March 6

Nebraska at Wisconsin