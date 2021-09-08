Brazil judge claps back at ‘undemocratic’ Bolsonaro vow

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Brazilian Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Luiz Fux has issued a sharp rebuttal to President Jair Bolsonaro, one day after the right-wing leader escalated his feud with the court by vowing to no longer abide by one of its justice’s rulings. Fux said said that if Bolsonaro were to disobey a court ruling, or someone else were to do so at his urging, that would constitute a crime. Bolsonaro’s speeches on Tuesday have pitched jurists and politicians into harried discussions about how to prevent the president from further antagonizing the judiciary or riling up his base with incendiary rhetoric.