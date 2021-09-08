Skip to Content

California weather brings new wildfire worries

New
5:06 pm National news from the Associated Press

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — California’s interior is hot and dry and the forecast calls for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes. A heat advisory for Wednesday stretches down the Central Valley and through inland Southern California, with an excessive heat warning extending eastward across the deserts. The forecast calls for a fire weather watch Thursday evening through Friday evening in much of Northern California due to a chance of thunderstorms with lightning and erratic gusts. Nearly 15,000 firefighters are battling 14 major wildfires, including three of the state’s 20 largest fires on record.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content