Construction underway for large scale mixed-use development on Madison’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials and developers held a ceremonial groundbreaking for phase one of the Madison Yards project Wednesday.

The mixed-use space is located at the intersection of University Ave. and N. Segoe Rd. It's near Hilldale Mall.

Phase one of Madison Yards includes nearly 300 luxury apartments, 142,000 sq. ft. of office space, 11,000 sq. ft. of retail space, plus a 50,000 sq. ft. Whole Foods and a central green space.

The full Madison Yards development site is 21 acres.

Phase one is slated to open in 2022.