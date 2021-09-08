COVID-19 testing demand swells in Iowa County

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Across Wisconsin, new cases of COVID-19 are ticking up, and hospitalizations are increasing. The staff at Upland Hills Health are caring for more patients, but the biggest increase they're seeing is in the number of people making appointments to get a COVID-19 test.

"Around June, July, we were seeing probably approximately between 300 to 400 individuals being tested per month," Krisann Karls, the hospital's vice president of ancillary services, said. "In the month of August, it was up to 1,300."

Because of that increase and the rising number of cases, there are now more places in the county people can go to for testing.

"We let Upland Hills do all the testing through the summer, and then we got into fall here, [and] we started seeing those numbers go up," Iowa County Emergency Management Director Keith Hurlbert said. "So, we did introduce another test option for people."

The Iowa County Health Department (ICHD) is now offering drive-through testing at its office on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Karls said some of the people getting tested now have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. But she said others just want to know they're negative before they travel or have a medical procedure.

She said even though the hospital is smaller, the increased testing demand hasn't caused a critical staff shortage.

"Especially in smaller hospitals, we're very good at being able to multitask," she said. "Not just multitask, but cross train individuals for certain certain areas, and we've had quite a few people that have stepped up from other departments that have been able to do the swabbing, … that have helped with the input or with registering the patients."

Karls said the hospital is preparing for the possibility testing demand could climb further now that the school year has started. However, Hurlbert said there currently aren't any plans to expand the hours of the health department's testing site.

"It really comes down to their staffing capability, their staffing levels and how far they can stretch things," he said. "We've got to deal with that simultaneous issue of vaccinations, the booster shots, more testing because of the increase in cases, the increase in contact tracing and the increase in the workload at the hospitals. At some point, everybody gets wore out."

You can make an appointment for a COVID-19 test at Upland Hills Health by calling (608) 930-8000. The ICHD site does not require appointments.