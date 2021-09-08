Dancing With the Stars announces Season 30 cast

Dancing With the Stars announces Season 30 castUpdated
(WKOW) — Dancing With the Stars is back for the 30th season and its cast of celebrities and professionals was announced on GMA.
The popular show previously announced popstar Jo Jo Siwa and gold medal Olympian Suni Lee are a part of the cast. Now you can look forward to seeing Peloton instructors, NBA stars, pop culture icons and more when the show airs on September 20. The full cast includes:
- Country singer Jimmie Allen
- Spice Girl Melanie C
- Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”)
- Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”)
- Melora Hardin (“The Office”)
- Social media star Olivia Jade
- Matt James (“The Bachelor”)
- Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”)
- Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”)
- Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee
- WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin
- Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)
- Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby
- NBA star Iman Shumpert
- Popstar JoJo Siwa
The professionals dancers taking the floor again include:
- Brandon Armstrong
- Lindsay Arnold
- Alan Bersten
- Sharna Burgess
- Cheryl Burke
- Witney Carson
- Artem Chigvintsev
- Val Chmerkovskiy
- Sasha Farber
- Jenna Johnson
- Daniella Karagach
- Pasha Pashkov
- Gleb Savchenko
- Emma Slater
- Britt Stewart
Viewers still have to wait until the live premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.