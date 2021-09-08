Skip to Content

German, US foreign ministers to meet on US base in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet at the  Ramstein U.S. Air Base for talks on Afghanistan. The two diplomats are first set to talk bilaterally and later hold a virtual meeting with other foreign ministers on Wednesday. Maas praised the close cooperation with the U.S. during the evacuation efforts of international and local Afghans from the country in recent weeks and said that “in the next phase we want to continue to cooperate and coordinate, especially in regard of the new rulers in Kabul.”

