Gibson scheduled to start for Phillies at Brewers

Philadelphia Phillies (71-67, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-55, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 3.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.70 ERA, .96 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -167, Phillies +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper and the Phillies will take on the Brewers Wednesday.

The Brewers are 39-31 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .281.

The Phillies are 32-39 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .399.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-0. Eric Lauer notched his fifth victory and Eduardo Escobar went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Aaron Nola took his eighth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar is second on the Brewers with 49 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Harper leads the Phillies with 28 home runs and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 7-3, .285 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad), Manny Pina: (oblique).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.