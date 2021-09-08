Hanging with friends outdoors? Nothing beats a treehouse

Anthropologists believe our ancient human ancestors spent their time in trees, so it should be no surprise we love treehouses today. Treehouses of all kinds are experiencing a renaissance. There are stylish backyard ones that people build themselves or have professionals build for them. There are treehouses for camping that are listed on vacation rental sites. And there are makeshift treehouses thrown together quickly just to escape the four walls of home. Treehouses were already popular when the pandemic kicked the trend into overdrive. Some say it’s part of the desire during the pandemic to get outdoors more — and get kids outdoors. Treehouses also appeal to nostalgia.