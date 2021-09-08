Fitchburg police investigating after person injured in shooting

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- There is a large police presence at the intersection of Pike Drive and Coho Street in Fitchburg.

An officer at the scene confirmed to our crew that one person was injured in a shooting. Police believe the victim was targeted.

Footage from our 27 News crew on scene shows investigators taking pictures of evidence scattered on the road. There is crime scene tape blocking a large part of the intersection.

Fitchburg Police weren't able to provide any more information on what happened. Stick with WKOW.com and 27 News on air for the very latest information.

This is a developing story.