Local moms raise money to help female athletes escape Afghanistan

(WKOW) -- With what is happening in Afghanistan, many people have wondered how they could help the refugees coming to the United States or help the people still in Afghanistan. Two local mothers took action quickly.

This weekend, Jahna Cook and Danielle Jefko hiked 31 miles from Lodi to Devil's Lake State Park to raise money for a nonprofit in Afghanistan called Ascend Athletics. The nonprofit helps women and girls develop leadership skills through athletics, particularly mountaineering.

The fundraiser Cook and Jefko started is designed to help Ascend pay to get members of the program out of Afghanistan. When this story was posted, they had already raised more than $3,400. Their goal is $5,000.