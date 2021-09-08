Luke Bryan concert expected to cause traffic delays Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) — Luke Bryan's Farm Tour is visiting Statz Farm in Marshall on Thursday, and authorities want to notify the public in advance of what traffic delays should be expected.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, motorists should expect delays between Sun Prairie and Marshall starting at around 2 p.m. Officials expect the delays to last until at least 1 a.m.

Police say the main roads to avoid are State Highway 19, CTH N and CTH T.

Anyone driving in the area should use caution and designate a sober driver if attending the concert. Parking is not allowed on the roadways.