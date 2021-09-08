Madison man sentenced to 5 years in arson attempt during unrest

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man will spend five years behind bars for an arson attempt that took place during August 2020 unrest in Madison.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Willie Tremaine Johnson pled guilty to a single charge of attempted arson and was sentenced Wednesday.

Johnson, with others, attempted to set fire to two commercial buildings in Madison in the early morning hours of August 25, 2020. Those spaces serve as offices, retail space and apartments. During the arson attempt, several of the apartments were occupied.

According to the DOJ, Johnson helped break windows of the buildings then attempted to light the vapors of gas poured by another person on fire.

Johnson was indicted with another person, Anessa Fierro, but her plea and sentencing hearing doesn't take place until October.