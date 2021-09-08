Madison police identify 20-year-old killed in Labor Day weekend shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the identity of a 20-year-old killed in a Labor Day weekend shooting.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to the ME's office, the victim is Nicholas T. Cooke, of Madison.

Cooke was found in a crashed SUV on Acewood Boulevard after police reported to 4600 block of Martha Lane around 6:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. He later died at a local hospital.

Preliminary results from an autopsy indicate Cooke's cause of death is homicidal firearm-related trauma.

Additional testing is underway, and his death remains under investigation.