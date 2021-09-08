Man dies weeks after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than three weeks after being shot multiple times and undergoing life-saving surgery, a man has died at UW Hospital; his assailant is still at large.

According to Madison Police Department chief Mandela Barnes' blog, the man stopped breathing and did not show a pulse while under care at the UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital September 3. He was transported to an emergency room, but could not be resuscitated.

His injuries initially took place August 10, just after 8:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of Atticus Way.