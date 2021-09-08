Monoclonal Antibody Therapy gaining popularity in treatment of COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the COVID-19 surge continues, the demand for another treatment is growing.

UW Health Principal Vaccine Investigator Dr. William Hartman. said monoclonal antibody therapy is one of the most successful therapies developed to fight the virus.

"It's a combination of two different antibodies that attack that spike protein. So instead of being able to make those antibodies by yourself, you would with the vaccine, this is just giving you those antibodies," said Dr. Hartman.

Lane Manning was treated with monoclonal antibodies and calls it "the super-soldier serum."

Manning and his daughter contracted COVID-19 from his sister and participated in a UW clinical trial with Regeneron antibodies.

Manning said he recovered quicker than his daughter and sister.

"I felt better immediately within 24, I'd even say 12 to 15 hours. I remember distinctly I got better faster," Manning said days after he recovered his family members were still sick.

Dr. Hartman said this antibody treatment is gaining popularity because patients experience a faster recovery from COVID-19.

"The vaccine people get before they're sick, and they don't really see it working. This you can see it working because you're sick one day, and you feel better than next," said Dr. Hartman.

Another reason Dr. Hartman said this antibody cocktail is preferred is its success in treating variations of COVID-19.

"It does show effectiveness against the Delta variant. It attacks that spike protein in two different places and so the virus can make, one or two small changes at a time. However the big changes that will cause the antibodies not to recognize it anymore, probably are less, which is why these two antibody cocktail treatments are so effective," said Dr. Hartman.

One downside to this treatment is convenience. The antibodies are given intravenously you have to drive to a hospital or an infusion center but Dr. Hartman says the benefits are worth the trip.

"People who were high risk and were treated with the monoclonal antibodies, it kept them out of the hospital at least 70% of the time," said Dr. Hartman. "In some parts of the country, they saw that number, even higher in parts of New York, they saw close to 90%, keeping high-risk patients out of the hospital. So it's very effective."

Manning said he hasn't had so much as a sniffle since his antibody treatment which has given this realtor a new lease on life.

"I'm in houses, a lot of different people's houses and with different people. I haven't had a cold. That's the cool thing too. I'm usually Flo-nazing and, using saline sprays but I didn't really need to this year. I would totally recommended it," said Manning.

Dr. Hartman said anyone infected with COVID-19 and has a risk factor --- including being over 65, or having obesity or diabetes-- will qualify for monoclonal antibody treatments.

Dr. Hartman still urges the vaccine and warns you should not use this antibody treatment as a substitute.