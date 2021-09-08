Monona Fire Department awarded $200,000 FEMA grant

MONONA (WKOW) -- After several years of applying to a competitive program, the Monona Fire Department is getting a $200,000 grant to replace their Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to a news release from the Monona Fire Department, the city will match $10,000 of the grant to provide the fire department with 30 new SCBA apparatuses, including air bottles, harnesses and face pieces. These will be enough to supply the whole department.

The $200,000 comes from FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grants program,which supplies municipal departments in need of support across the country.

"On September 3, 2021 the Monona Fire Department was notified that we were awarded a 2020 AFG project that has been many years in the making... This year, our grant was strong, our need was high, and FEMA agreed," MFD said in the release.