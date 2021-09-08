Poll: Biden, Evers approval ratings slip among Wisconsin voters

MADISON (WKOW) -- A poll commissioned by a conservative group found the approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers were lower than they were in the Marquette Law School Poll released last month.

The poll, which the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty commissioned and pollster Scott Rasmussen executed, was released Wednesday and found 47 percent of the respondents approve of Biden's performance while 51 percent disapprove.

Biden's approval rating in the MU Law Poll was 49 percent compared to 46 percent disapproval. However, his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal has led to his approval rating taking a hit in other polls, including one conducted for ABC News; that poll, released last week, found Biden's approval rating had dipped to 44 percent.

Evers fared better in the WILL poll, drawing an approval rating of 48 percent compared to 47 percent who disapprove. In both of the last two Marquette Polls - released in August '21 and October '20 - Evers had an approval rating of 50 percent while 43 percent disapproved.

According to the poll's methodology, 44 percent of its respondents said they voted for Donald Trump and 44 percent said they voted for Biden. Seven percent said they didn't vote and three percent said they voted for a different candidate.

Broken down further, 51 percent of the respondents said they most identified with a candidate either "supporting Trump's policies" or a "more traditional Republican." 41 percent said favored a candidate that's either "supporting Bernie Sanders's policies" or a "more traditional Democrat."

Responses on election policy

The main purpose of the poll was to gauge voters' opinions on various current or proposed election laws. 84 percent of the respondents said they supported laws requiring people to show photo ID in order to vote, including 96 percent of Republicans, 81 percent of Independents, and 70 percent of Democrats.

87 percent of respondents said they believed there should be universal rules for election clerks regarding their ability to correct errors on absentee ballot applications.

Evers vetoed a bill this year that would have banned clerks from correcting minor errors or filling in missing information. The poll did not ask specifically what voters thought about what clerks should be allowed to fill in or correct on a ballot application.

The poll also found 69 percent of voters supported having a "uniform statewide requirement" that people would need to show a copy of a photo ID in order to vote by mail. That figure includes 86 percent of Republicans, 65 percent of Independents, and 52 percent of Democrats.

Evers vetoed a bill this year that would have made it so that people seeking to claim "indefinitely confined" status would need to provide a copy of their ID for each election instead of just once as the law currently states.