Pres. Biden sets ambitious goal for solar energy

(CNN) — Solar energy could play a big role in transitioning the United States’ power sector to clean energy. That’s according to a new study by the Department of Energy.

The study, released Wednesday, says by 2035 solar energy has the potential to power 40 percent of the nation’s electricity. It says it could also create up to a million and a half jobs and that’s without raising electricity costs for consumers.

Solar currently accounts for about three percent of the country’s electricity supply.

To make sure the electricity grid is powered by renewables, the national would have to quadruple its yearly solar capacity additions by 2035.